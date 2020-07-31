Five Things for Friday, including counties closing and retail struggles

Global  
 

Good morning. Happy Friday and final day of July. Here are Five Things for moving into back end of summer. The high rates of Covid-19 in two eastern Oregon counties have prompted Gov. Kate Brown to rescind their opening statuses. Umatilla County will revert to baseline, stay-at-home status today, and Morrow County will move back to the first phase of reopening. The move is the first step backward for Covid reopenings in the state. Oregon State Police officers took the place of controversial…
