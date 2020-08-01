Should you use Social Security as a lifeline during a pandemic?
Saturday, 1 August 2020 () From company furloughs, layoffs, company buyout offers, and outright job loss, the financial fallout from the impacts of the coronavirus is widespread and can quickly change a person’s economic outlook. Those over the age of 62 may have an income lifeline with Social Security benefits; should you take it? As you probably know, Social Security is a lifetime source of income during retirement. For many, it is the primary source of retirement income. You can begin benefits as early as 62 or as…