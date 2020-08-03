Men's Wearhouse parent Tailored Brands files for bankruptcy in Houston
Monday, 3 August 2020 () Tailored Brands Inc. (NYSE: TLRD), the parent company of Men's Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank and similar brands, and 17 affiliated debtors filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Houston on Aug. 2, a move that's been expected for months. The main Chapter 11 petition listed total assets of more than $2.48 billion and total debts of nearly $2.84 billion as of July 4. As of Aug. 2, the company had $1.4 billion of outstanding funded debt obligations, according to a declaration filed by Holly Etlin,…
