|
|
|
Men's Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank owner Tailored Brands files Chapter 11 bankruptcy amid store closings
Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
The parent company of suit sellers Men's Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Sunday amid store closings.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Lord & Taylor: Bankruptcy
New York (CNN Business) Becoming the latest of many retailers to declare bankruptcy during the coroanvirus pandemic, department store Lord & Taylor has filed for Chapter 11. The company filed for..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:38Published
|
California Pizza Kitchen Files For Bankruptcy
On Thursday, restaurant chain California Pizza Kitchen filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
The coronavirus pandemic sent sales at the sit-down-centric pizza chain plummeting.
Business Insider reports..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:27Published
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Parent of Men’s Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank files for bankruptcy, the latest retailer hit by COVID-19 pandemic
Tailored Brands is seeking bankruptcy protection, as is Lord & Taylor, America’s oldest retailer, lengthening the list of major retail chains that have...
ChicagoTribune
|
Men's Wearhouse Owner Tailored Brands Files For Bankruptcy Protection
Tailored Brands Inc., which owns menswear brands Men's Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank, has filed for bankruptcy protection, severely hit by sluggish demand amid the...
RTTNews
|
Men’s Wearhouse Owner Files for Bankruptcy
Tailored Brands, known for its clothing chains Men’s Wearhouse and JoS. A. Bank, struggled as the pandemic shut stores and consumer demand for office attire...
NYTimes.com
Tweets about this
|