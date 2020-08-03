Men's Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank owner Tailored Brands files Chapter 11 bankruptcy amid store closings

Lord & Taylor: Bankruptcy



New York (CNN Business) Becoming the latest of many retailers to declare bankruptcy during the coroanvirus pandemic, department store Lord & Taylor has filed for Chapter 11. The company filed for.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:38 Published 12 hours ago

California Pizza Kitchen Files For Bankruptcy



On Thursday, restaurant chain California Pizza Kitchen filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The coronavirus pandemic sent sales at the sit-down-centric pizza chain plummeting. Business Insider reports.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:27 Published 4 days ago