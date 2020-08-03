Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Men's Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank owner Tailored Brands files Chapter 11 bankruptcy amid store closings

USATODAY.com Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
The parent company of suit sellers Men's Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Sunday amid store closings.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published
News video: Nation's Oldest Department Store Lord & Taylor Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Nation's Oldest Department Store Lord & Taylor Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy 00:12

 Lord & Taylor opened its first store in New York in 1826.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Lord & Taylor: Bankruptcy [Video]

Lord & Taylor: Bankruptcy

New York (CNN Business) Becoming the latest of many retailers to declare bankruptcy during the coroanvirus pandemic, department store Lord & Taylor has filed for Chapter 11. The company filed for..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published
California Pizza Kitchen Files For Bankruptcy [Video]

California Pizza Kitchen Files For Bankruptcy

On Thursday, restaurant chain California Pizza Kitchen filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The coronavirus pandemic sent sales at the sit-down-centric pizza chain plummeting. Business Insider reports..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:27Published
Men’s Wearhouse Owner Tailored Brands Teeters Toward Bankruptcy [Video]

Men’s Wearhouse Owner Tailored Brands Teeters Toward Bankruptcy

Tailored Brands, the owner of Men's Wearhouse, JoS. A Banks and other brands, is 'likely' to file for Chapter 11, yet another retail victim of the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 02:27Published

Related news from verified sources

Parent of Men’s Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank files for bankruptcy, the latest retailer hit by COVID-19 pandemic

 Tailored Brands is seeking bankruptcy protection, as is Lord & Taylor, America’s oldest retailer, lengthening the list of major retail chains that have...
ChicagoTribune

Men's Wearhouse Owner Tailored Brands Files For Bankruptcy Protection

 Tailored Brands Inc., which owns menswear brands Men's Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank, has filed for bankruptcy protection, severely hit by sluggish demand amid the...
RTTNews

Men’s Wearhouse Owner Files for Bankruptcy

 Tailored Brands, known for its clothing chains Men’s Wearhouse and JoS. A. Bank, struggled as the pandemic shut stores and consumer demand for office attire...
NYTimes.com


Tweets about this