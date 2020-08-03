Global  
 

Men's Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank owner Tailored Brands files Chapter 11 bankruptcy amid store closings: see the list

USATODAY.com Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
The parent company of suit sellers Men's Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Sunday amid store closings. See the list.
Video Credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Famous Department Store Lord & Taylor Files for Chapter 11

Famous Department Store Lord & Taylor Files for Chapter 11 00:39

 One of the country’s oldest department stores becomes another victim of the coronavirus economic fallout as Lord & Taylor files for bankruptcy. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

