Men's Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank owner Tailored Brands files Chapter 11 bankruptcy amid store closings: see the list
Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
The parent company of suit sellers Men's Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Sunday amid store closings. See the list.
