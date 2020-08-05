NFL star takes stake in Buffalo's OnCore Golf

Wednesday, 5 August 2020 () For the second time in the past month, Buffalo-based OnCore Golf Technology Inc. has landed a marquee NFL player as a shareholder. Ezekiel Elliott of the Dallas Cowboys has joined OnCore Golf as a shareholder, although company officials declined to detail Elliott's investment in the golf ball manufacturer. Elliott, one of the league's top running backs, joins Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who became an OnCore shareholder and an investor in OnCore's proposed $30 million Ganson Street golf…
This guy hilariously displayed a unique golf trick shot. He lay on the floor with his mouth next to a couch. He engulfed the ball shot via a golf club in his mouth and farted it out into a cup placed across his legs. His trick was unusual and very funny.