UConn cancels football season, foreshadows dark days ahead for schools and states Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

The University of Connecticut said Wednesday it would not play football in 2020 due to health concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic — the first major football program to make such a decision. UConn's decision to opt out of a fall football season could portend to a bigger domino effect to come, particularly as states scrutinize budget items — including state aid for university systems — in a scramble to plug gaping budget holes created by the Covid-19 pandemic. The move also highlights… 👓 View full article

