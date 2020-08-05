Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ohio State's new football schedule released – here's when the Buckeyes play Michigan

bizjournals Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
If the Ohio State Buckeyes and the rest of the Big Ten are able to play football this year despite the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the team will kick off the season with a road game against Illinois on Sept. 3. The Big Ten Conference released its schedule on Wednesday morning for its first-ever conference-only season. If the season is able to proceed, Ohio State and the other schools will each have five home games and five road games. Of particular note, the Ohio State-Michigan game has been moved…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Australia's Victoria state announces record virus numbers

Australia's Victoria state announces record virus numbers 01:18

 Australia's Victoria state has announced a new record 725 Covid-19 cases, and15 deaths, on Wednesday. Victoria’s capital city Melbourne is preparing forall non-essential businesses to close as new pandemic restrictions areenforced in response to the rising number of cases.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

New York State Passed Legislation To Waive Unemployment Penalty Weeks, But Not Illinois [Video]

New York State Passed Legislation To Waive Unemployment Penalty Weeks, But Not Illinois

Penalty weeks are keeping thousands of laid-off workers from getting their unemployment checks. And meanwhile, as CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports, other states have found a way around..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 03:09Published
Michigan's Primary Election Is Today: Here's Everything To Know [Video]

Michigan's Primary Election Is Today: Here's Everything To Know

Michigan will hold a state primary election on Aug. 4 to determine candidates at the local, state and federal levels for the general election on Nov. 3. Here's everything you need to know. Katie..

Credit: CBS 62 Detroit     Duration: 00:38Published
Insane lightning strikes New York City as Hurricane Isaias moves up east coast [Video]

Insane lightning strikes New York City as Hurricane Isaias moves up east coast

A severe thunderstorm, winds of over 40 miles per hour and insane lightning struck New York City on Monday. (August 3, 2020) Filmer Allan Nosoff captured four different vibrant, spiderweb lightning..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:20Published

Tweets about this

VLBenning

Victoria Benning RT @NicoleAuerbach: BREAKING: The Big Ten 2020 football schedule is here. 10 games, set to start the weekend of Sept. 5. Weeks 1 and 12 of… 47 seconds ago

VolBlood

🥥 RT @971thefan: Ohio State's 2020 football schedule is here! This will be fun! https://t.co/DFGPmNAhCX 2 minutes ago

ReidKeenan5

KEENAN REID RT @RUAthletics: 2020 @RFootball Schedule Sept. 5 vs. Nebraska Sept. 12 at Ohio State Sept. 19 at Maryland Sept. 26 vs. Michigan Oct. 3 vs.… 3 minutes ago

QCTsports

QCT Sports Big Ten releases conference football schedule; Iowa ends season at Ohio State https://t.co/bZJztVtFyE https://t.co/n75iaA75oM 4 minutes ago

DavidPJablonski

David Jablonski Ohio State football: 10 things to know about Big Ten schedule https://t.co/8WT1fN3GGx 4 minutes ago

falloutpilot_

Red Forman RT @11W: Your 2020 Ohio State football schedule. https://t.co/gQlPDpeyp9 4 minutes ago

maddog7493

Ben Tannenbaum RT @jessetemple: Breaking: The updated Big Ten football schedule is out, and it sure looks favorable for the Badgers. Wisconsin adds Rutger… 7 minutes ago

Chad_Sowash

тнẸ Čⓗ𝔸𝕕 Why do you tease us @OhioStateFB? @NCAAFootball? Why not be safe and defer a year? #COVID19 https://t.co/tY5HKt646H 9 minutes ago