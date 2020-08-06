Global  
 

High-end deals: East River Road in Grand Island

bizjournals Thursday, 6 August 2020
A total of 62 high-end real-estate deals were registered on East River Road in Grand Island during the past decade, based on a Business First analysis of listings from the Erie County Clerk’s Office. High-end deals are informally defined as transactions valued at $300,000 or more. All such deals from the past real-estate decade (Oct. 1, 2009, through Sept. 30, 2019) are displayed in chronological order below. Business First focuses on the decade’s high-end listings for one selected street on…
