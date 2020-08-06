High-end deals: East River Road in Grand Island

Thursday, 6 August 2020 () A total of 62 high-end real-estate deals were registered on East River Road in Grand Island during the past decade, based on a Business First analysis of listings from the Erie County Clerk’s Office. High-end deals are informally defined as transactions valued at $300,000 or more. All such deals from the past real-estate decade (Oct. 1, 2009, through Sept. 30, 2019) are displayed in chronological order below. Business First focuses on the decade’s high-end listings for one selected street on…
Mumbai's Marine Drive experienced high tide on Tuesday. The city has been reeling under heavy showers and waterlogged roads. Traffic congestion was also witnessed in several areas. A portion of a road collapsed at Rajendra Nagar in Borivali East. Four people fell in Vakola Nallah owing to a house...