BANK OF AMERICA: Buy these 5 commodities now for profits into next year as pandemic uncertainty boosts their prices and lifts gold to $3,000 Friday, 7 August 2020 ( 58 minutes ago )

· Gold is hitting new highs above $2,000 an ounce as economic uncertainty persists. But it's not the only commodity benefiting.

· Bank of America has compiled a list of five commodities to invest in for gains heading into 2021.

· *Click here to sign up for our weekly newsletter Investing Insider**.*

· Visit Business... · Gold is hitting new highs above $2,000 an ounce as economic uncertainty persists. But it's not the only commodity benefiting.· Bank of America has compiled a list of five commodities to invest in for gains heading into 2021.· *Click here to sign up for our weekly newsletter Investing Insider**.*· Visit Business 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Weddings changing drastically as couples cope with COVID-19



48% of people planning a wedding would rather shrink their guest list and have it now than wait for their perfect day, while 38% prefer to wait the pandemic out in order to have their full guest list.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:51 Published 22 hours ago Veteran Investor Bullish On Gold



Gold is on the rise. According to Business Insider, analysts do not see any sign in it slowing down. Investor Barry Dawes of Martin Place Securities said that he expects gold prices to rise to $3,500.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35 Published 1 week ago Traders Chase Gold As US-China Relationship Stumbles



As US-China tensions spiral upwards, so goes the price of gold. According to Markets Insider, the precious metal closed at its highest level ever for the second consecutive day on Monday. Gold closed.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:44 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this सौरभ RT @businessinsider: BANK OF AMERICA: Buy these 5 commodities now for profits into next year as pandemic uncertainty boosts their prices an… 20 minutes ago Shehzad Younis BANK OF AMERICA: Buy these 5 commodities now for profits into next year as pandemic uncertainty boosts their prices… https://t.co/ZJ476dveLt 43 minutes ago Business Insider BANK OF AMERICA: Buy these 5 commodities now for profits into next year as pandemic uncertainty boosts their prices… https://t.co/A5yhuOLmah 44 minutes ago