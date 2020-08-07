New race-based data shows visible minorities in Canada disproportionately impacted by COVID recession Friday, 7 August 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )





The unemployment rate among South Asians between July 2019 and July 2020 increased by 9.1 percentage points; among Chinese Canadians, that figure was 8.4. The year-over-year unemployment rate increase was smallest for white Canadians at 4.4 percentage points, the data show.



The unemployment rate for Black and Filipino Canadians increased by roughly 6.3 percentage points in the past year.



Overall, Canada’s unemployment rate decreased to 10.9 per cent in July, the second month in a row the country has gained jobs since the unemployment rate hit a peak of 13.7 per cent in May.



Certain visible minority groups, however, had job losses almost double that of white Canadians last month. For example, the unemployment rate was 17.8 per cent in the South Asian community, with one in five South Asian women out of work. The unemployment rate among Black Canadians was 17.3 per cent, while white Canadians had an unemployment rate of 9.3 per cent.



This is the first time Statistics Canada has tracked race-based data on job losses, a move that many economists have praised given how uneven the virus’s impact on different sectors of the labour market has been during the past four months.



“One of the benefits of this pandemic is it has led to newer and more thorough data sources,” said Stephen Tapp, deputy chief economist at Export Development Canada. “It is pretty clear that the labour market impact has been harder, bigger and worse for visible minorities in Canada.”One of the reasons why unemployment might be higher among visible minority groups is the concentration of certain racialized groups in industries that have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic.



For instance, employment in the accommodation and food sector between February and April plummeted by more than 50 per cent. Based on the 2016 census, that sector was largely dominated by Filipino, Korean and Southeast Asian workers.



“The request for race-based data is certainly not new,” said David Macdonald, senior economist at the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives. “It was a matter of commitment and political will from the agency to include the same question on race in the labour force survey as they already have in the long-form census.”



But it will take months before we have a true picture of the real cost of the pandemic on different racialized groups, Macdonald believes, because there is still insufficient jobs-focused data by race.“It is not new that visible minorities face higher unemployment rates and lower income, because we can already see that in the census data,” he said. “What’s new is that during this pandemic, we can now see who is hit harder.”Armine Yalnizyan, an economist and Atkinson Fellow on the Future of Workers, pointed out that Canada’s story on race and jobs is much more nuanced than that of its southern neighbour.



“In the U.S., their labour force survey has always tracked three big buckets — white, Hispanic and Black,” she said. “But what we can see here is that South Asians and Chinese Canadians have been most impacted in the last one year and the groups that are seeing the most continued increase in unemployment are South Asians, Arabs and Blacks — our situation does not mirror the U.S.”



Beyond race, July’s unemployment numbers were “somewhat of a good news story,” according to Brendon Bernard, an economist at Indeed Canada, a jobs site.



“In the grand scheme of things, the reopening of the economy has brought a lot of people back to work, which is why we’re seeing a pretty solid pace in employment growth,” he said. “However, there were signs that further progress might not be as rapid, as a return to work among those temporarily laid off was the prime source of job gains.”



The labour data indicates that 345,000 part-time jobs were created in July, versus just 73,000 full-time jobs. The growth in part-time work has far outpaced full-time jobs over the past three months.



Overall, the total number of Canadians out of work in July was 2.3 million, 58 per cent fewer than in April. Most of the employment gains have come in the accommodation and food services sectors, data show.



“I was a bit surprised that Ontario didn’t show a bigger gain in accommodation and food services, because patios started opening up in July,” Bernard said. “One possibility is that that gain will show up in the August data.”



Another positive trend was the continued decline in the labour underutilization rate: fewer workers gave up looking for work, contrary to the notion that healthy unemployment cheques such as the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) discourage people from looking for jobs.



In July, 22 per cent of the potential labour force was “fully or partially underutilized,” according to Statistics Canada, a significant improvement from 36 per cent in April, though it was double the pre-pandemic rate of 11 per cent.



“People actually prefer to be working than not,” Yalnizyan said. “You will, of course, always find people who prefer to collect CERB and not look for work, but at a macro level, this does not seem to be the case.”



