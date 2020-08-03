Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cloth Face Masks Can Reduce Coronavirus Spread

Eurasia Review Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
Cloth Face Masks Can Reduce Coronavirus SpreadA literature review coordinated by Karolinska Institutet in Sweden and McMaster University in Canada demonstrates that cloth face masks provide clinically useful levels of filtration, which has the potential to reduce the spread of viruses such as SARS-CoV-2. The findings, now published in the journal Mayo Clinic Proceedings,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

How to Avoid ‘Maskne’ From Wearing Face Masks [Video]

How to Avoid ‘Maskne’ From Wearing Face Masks

Wearing masks during the coronavirus pandemic has led to a new skincare problem, "maskne" (mask acne).

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published
Raigarh Police to distribute over 7 lakh masks on Raksha Bandhan [Video]

Raigarh Police to distribute over 7 lakh masks on Raksha Bandhan

Raigarh Police to distribute over 7 lakh masks on August 03 to raise awareness about COVID-19. Santosh Kumar Singh, Superintendent of Police said, "We have planned to distribute around 7-8 lakh masks...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:42Published
Chief Executive Toshiro Muto assured the Olympics could have ‘limited spectators’ [Video]

Chief Executive Toshiro Muto assured the Olympics could have ‘limited spectators’

The Tokyo 2020 games are now scheduled to open on July 23, 2021, after a historic postponement forced by the global march of the pandemic. For Tokyo 2020, Chief Executive Toshiro Muto, the games could..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:12Published

Related news from verified sources

Look at this cool LED face mask made by a fashion entrepreneur

Look at this cool LED face mask made by a fashion entrepreneur Chelsea Klukas/ Lumen Couture At the start of the coronavirus pandemic, fashion designer Chelsea Klukas of Lumen Couture was planning to make some standard...
The Verge

Cloth Face Coverings Study Looks At Amount Of Layers Needed To Prevent Spread Of Viral Droplets

 Cloth face coverings are recommended in public, especially when social distancing cannot be maintained. Experts say the coverings help prevent people who may...
cbs4.com

Banks face a unique coronavirus problem: Now everyone is wearing a mask

 Face masks are mandatory at Walmart, Target and a growing number of retailers. President Donald Trump, who long resisted being photographed in a mask, now...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this