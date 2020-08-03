Cloth Face Masks Can Reduce Coronavirus Spread

Monday, 3 August 2020 () A literature review coordinated by Karolinska Institutet in Sweden and McMaster University in Canada demonstrates that cloth face masks provide clinically useful levels of filtration, which has the potential to reduce the spread of viruses such as SARS-CoV-2. The findings, now published in the journal Mayo Clinic Proceedings,...
Raigarh Police to distribute over 7 lakh masks on August 03 to raise awareness about COVID-19. Santosh Kumar Singh, Superintendent of Police said, "We have planned to distribute around 7-8 lakh masks...
The Tokyo 2020 games are now scheduled to open on July 23, 2021, after a historic postponement forced by the global march of the pandemic. For Tokyo 2020, Chief Executive Toshiro Muto, the games could..