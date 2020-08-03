Cloth Face Masks Can Reduce Coronavirus Spread Monday, 3 August 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

A literature review coordinated by Karolinska Institutet in Sweden and McMaster University in Canada demonstrates that cloth face masks provide clinically useful levels of filtration, which has the potential to reduce the spread of viruses such as SARS-CoV-2. The findings, now published in the journal Mayo Clinic Proceedings,


