JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs took top spots as M&A advisers in the US, by grabbing 'big-ticket deals' in the first half of 2020, GlobalData says Saturday, 8 August 2020 ( 52 minutes ago )

· *US banks JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs were the leading financial advisers on acquisition deals in the first half of 2020, according to the latest survey from GlobalData.*

· *The banking titans secured the top spots on the basis of the value and volume of the deals they advised on. *

· *"Both banks were involved in some... · *US banks JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs were the leading financial advisers on acquisition deals in the first half of 2020, according to the latest survey from GlobalData.*· *The banking titans secured the top spots on the basis of the value and volume of the deals they advised on. *· *"Both banks were involved in some 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Most people depend on the internet to learn new skills before turning to their loved ones



Americans now consult 'How To' videos to learn something new, with top life 'hack' search terms including how to play the guitar, edit photos and stain removal.A study of 2,000 adults found 82 percent.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:51 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this