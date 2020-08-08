Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway grew profits by 86% last quarter as its stock portfolio soared in value Saturday, 8 August 2020 ( 42 minutes ago )

· *Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway suffered an 11% drop in revenue in the second quarter,** but almost $30 billion in year-on-year investment gains meant its net income surged 86% to $26.4 billion.*

· *The famed investor's conglomerate appears to have sold $7.4 billion in stock last quarter, on top of the $6.1 billion it...

