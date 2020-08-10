Fed's Kashkari warns that unless a stricter US lockdown is imposed, the last six months could feel just like a 'warm-up to a greater catastrophe'
Monday, 10 August 2020 () · *Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari warned that the US coronavirus case count can only be controlled under a stricter lockdown, without which the last few months could feel like "a warm-up to a greater catastrophe."*
· *"If we aren't willing to take this action, millions more cases with many more deaths are...
Meet the amateur gardener who fills more than 100 hanging baskets and pots in his small suburban garden with nearly 1,000 stunning plants every year.Shaun Schroeder, 57, spends up to three hours a day..
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti under detention since August 5 last year has been booked under the stringent Public Safety Act for another three months. The move comes on a day..
Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:27Published
Tweets about this
jdf26downthelane RT @puerto_news: Fed's Kashkari warns that unless a stricter US lockdown is imposed, the last few months could feel just like a 'warm-up to… 13 hours ago