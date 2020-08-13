Reports: Big 12 not ready to throw in towel on 2020 football season Thursday, 13 August 2020 ( 27 minutes ago )

The Big 12 is reportedly not quite ready to join its counterparts from the Big 10 and Pac-12 in postponing the 2020 football season as the country continues to grapple with the Covid-19 pandemic. The Big 12 board of directors declined to postpone the fall football season during an Aug. 11 call, according to multiple reports. The evening call occurred after multiple schools and conferences, including the powerful Big 10 and Pac-12, announced the postponement of fall sports. Like with many football-crazy…


