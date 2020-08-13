Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Reports: Big 12 not ready to throw in towel on 2020 football season

bizjournals Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
The Big 12 is reportedly not quite ready to join its counterparts from the Big 10 and Pac-12 in postponing the 2020 football season as the country continues to grapple with the Covid-19 pandemic. The Big 12 board of directors declined to postpone the fall football season during an Aug. 11 call, according to multiple reports. The evening call occurred after multiple schools and conferences, including the powerful Big 10 and Pac-12, announced the postponement of fall sports. Like with many football-crazy…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: Big Ten And Pac-12 Expected To Cancel Football Season This Fall Over COVID-19 Concerns

Big Ten And Pac-12 Expected To Cancel Football Season This Fall Over COVID-19 Concerns 00:44

 College football fans are left wondering if there will be a season... After reports the Big Ten and Pac-12 are cancelling fall football. Katie Johnston reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

K-Pop group BTS' label Big Hit post big profit [Video]

K-Pop group BTS' label Big Hit post big profit

Big Hit Entertainment, the management label of hugely popular South Korean K-Pop group BTS, saw a 27% jump in half-year profits as its online concert and merchandise sales more than offset event..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:38Published
Pittsburgh Native Disappointed In No Fall Football [Video]

Pittsburgh Native Disappointed In No Fall Football

Jaquan Brisker was supposed to play safety at Penn State in his senior season but with the Big Ten's decision to postpone the season, that won't happen. At least not this fall.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:03Published
Big East Postpones Fall Sports Season Due To COVID-19 Pandemic [Video]

Big East Postpones Fall Sports Season Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

The Big East has become the latest conference to cancel its fall sports schedule.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:13Published

Tweets about this

AmberOwens18

Amber Deese Owens Reports: Big 12 not ready to throw in towel on 2020 football season https://t.co/G9ECtfEuj2 1 day ago

503shooter

ꭤnthony503 @BiologyOutdoors @DrummerMoose55 @NBCSAthletics Not his job though to talk to him. It could of just been a misunder… https://t.co/vQV03MFShC 3 days ago