Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US prepares for potential human challenge study for COVID-19 vaccine

Proactive Investors Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
The US is preparing for a potential human challenge study for COVID-19 vaccines. Government researchers are developing a strain of the coronavirus that would be used in these trials, where healthy participants are vaccinated then exposed to the virus to get infected. READ: Why do vaccine trials take so long? Usually, volunteers participating in vaccine trials are not asked to catch the virus, especially if there are many cases like in the current pandemic. This is why trials last for months. “Should there be a need for human challenge studies to fully assess candidate vaccines or therapeutics for SARS-CoV-2, NIAID has begun investigations of the technical and ethical considerations of conducting human challenge studies,” the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases told Reuters. The trials would be conducted in small numbers and isolation units to control the disease, while those involving over 100 people would be done in multiple locations. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN), which are also developing vaccine candidates, previously said they would consider these trials if needed. Open Orphan PLC’s (LON:ORPH) hVIVO arm is set to start phase I of a human challenge trial for a nasal vaccine for coronavirus in the autumn. It will quarantine 48 healthy young adults at a facility in London’s Whitechapel to assess whether the drug provokes an immune response.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Covid update: Vaccine for Mexico, Argentina; Ram Temple trust head infected [Video]

Covid update: Vaccine for Mexico, Argentina; Ram Temple trust head infected

From Ram Temple trust head getting infected to Congress slamming Kerala CM, here are the top updates of coronavirus pandemic. Head of Ram Temple trust Mahant Nritya Gopal Das was rushed to Medanta..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:48Published
FDA Clears Maryland Company's Potential HIV Cure For Human Trials [Video]

FDA Clears Maryland Company's Potential HIV Cure For Human Trials

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a Maryland company's potential HIV cure for human trials, the company announced this week.Rockville-based American Gene Technologies said in a news..

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:28Published
University Hospitals to participate in COVID-19 vaccine trials in Cleveland [Video]

University Hospitals to participate in COVID-19 vaccine trials in Cleveland

University Hospitals to participate in COVID-19 vaccine trials in Cleveland

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 02:17Published

Tweets about this

aharmantas

Angela Harmantas RT @proactive_NA: $JNJ US prepares for potential human challenge study for COVID-19 vaccine https://t.co/5vaBcMopb6 via @proactive_NA #JNJ 24 minutes ago

proactive_NA

Proactive USA $JNJ US prepares for potential human challenge study for COVID-19 vaccine https://t.co/5vaBcMopb6 via @proactive_NA #JNJ 28 minutes ago