DoJ Finds Yale University Discriminates Based On Race Friday, 14 August 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

The US Department of Justice says it has found in an investigation that the Yale University is illegally discriminating against Asian-American and white applicants in its undergraduate admissions process. DOJ said it found the Ivy League university had breached Title VI of the 1964 Civil Rights Act. Yale discriminates based on race and national origin in its undergraduate admissions process.