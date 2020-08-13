Yale University discriminated against Asian-American applicants, DOJ investigation says Thursday, 13 August 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

Yale University is illegally discriminating against Asian American and white applications, according to a Justice Department investigation. Department officials said on Thursday that Yale "racially balances its classes" and uses race as a determining factor throughout the admissions process. Yale denied the allegations, saying in a statement that the allegations were "meritless" and "hasty", according to the Associated Press. 👓 View full article

