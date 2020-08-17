Global  
 

Washington hires Jason Wright as NFL's first Black team president

bizjournals Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
The Washington Football Team has hired Jason Wright as its new team president. The 38-year-old is the first Black person to hold such a position in the NFL. Wright, a former pro running back, is also the NFL’s youngest team president. He will oversee all business operations for owner Dan Snyder’s franchise. He most recently worked as a partner at McKinsey & Co.’s D.C. office. His hire was announced on ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Monday morning. "The transformation of the Washington…
