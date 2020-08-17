Washington hires Jason Wright as NFL's first Black team president Monday, 17 August 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

The Washington Football Team has hired Jason Wright as its new team president. The 38-year-old is the first Black person to hold such a position in the NFL. Wright, a former pro running back, is also the NFL's youngest team president. He will oversee all business operations for owner Dan Snyder's franchise. He most recently worked as a partner at McKinsey & Co.'s D.C. office. His hire was announced on ABC's "Good Morning America" on Monday morning. "The transformation of the Washington…


