Oracle just reportedly entered the race to buy TikTok's US operations, competing with rival Microsoft for the viral app as Trump's deadline looms (ORCL)

Business Insider Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
Oracle just reportedly entered the race to buy TikTok's US operations, competing with rival Microsoft for the viral app as Trump's deadline looms (ORCL)· Oracle is in preliminary talks with TikTok parent ByteDance to buy the app's operations in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, the Financial Times reported Monday.
· Oracle has been working with US investors, including General Atlantic and Sequoia Capital, who own a stake in TikTok already, according to the Financial...
