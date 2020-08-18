Oracle just reportedly entered the race to buy TikTok's US operations, competing with rival Microsoft for the viral app as Trump's deadline looms (ORCL)
Tuesday, 18 August 2020 () · Oracle is in preliminary talks with TikTok parent ByteDance to buy the app's operations in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, the Financial Times reported Monday.
· Oracle has been working with US investors, including General Atlantic and Sequoia Capital, who own a stake in TikTok already, according to the Financial...