Microsoft signed a 'nonbinding letter of intent' to acquire TikTok's US operations even before Trump intervened, court documents reveal (MSFT)

Related videos from verified sources ByteDance investors eye bid for TikTok - sources



Some major investors in ByteDance may be eyeing bids for TikTok operations in the U.S. and elsewhere, according to Reuters sources. Julian Satterthwaite reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:18 Published 3 days ago TIKTOK says it will fight the Trump Administration in court



TikTok says it will fight the Trump Administration in court, over an executive order that bans its operation in the U.S. Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield Duration: 00:26 Published 3 days ago Oracle may bid for TikTok's U.S. operations - FT



Oracle Corp has held preliminary talks with TikTok's Chinese owner, ByteDance, and was seriously considering buying the app's operations in the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, the.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:14 Published 1 week ago

