You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trump Signs Executive Order That Will Effectively Ban TikTok in the US



Trump Signs Executive Order That Will Effectively Ban TikTok in the US China-based company ByteDance is the parent company of TikTok. The order, barring U.S. companies from doing business with.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:15 Published 2 weeks ago Trump orders bans on China's TikTok, WeChat



U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday unveiled sweeping bans on Chinese-owned apps TikTok and WeChat in a major escalation of tensions with Beijing. Gloria Tso reports.N Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:06 Published 2 weeks ago Microsoft Could Shell out as Much as $30 Billion for TikTok



Microsoft Could Shell out as Much as $30 Billion for TikTok CNBC reports that the deal between TikTok and Microsoft could be completed within three weeks, well ahead of the Sept. 15 deadline... Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:02 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Trump gives nod to Oracle buyout of TikTok in US Oracle's chairman Larry Ellison is a supporter of the US president and held a fundraiser for him this year.

BBC News 6 hours ago





Tweets about this