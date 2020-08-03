Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

This chart shows how a Microsoft acquisition of TikTok for $50 billion would stack up against tech's largest deals ever (MSFT)

Business Insider Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
This chart shows how a Microsoft acquisition of TikTok for $50 billion would stack up against tech's largest deals ever (MSFT)· *Microsoft is in talks to purchase TikTok, the massively popular video app that's owned and operated by the Chinese company ByteDance.*
· *The purchase talks come amid threats from President Donald Trump to ban the app in the United States. *
· *Trump says the app funnels user information to the Chinese government, and...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Microsoft Confirms Talks to Buy TikTok in America

Microsoft Confirms Talks to Buy TikTok in America 01:09

 Microsoft Confirms Talks to Buy TikTok in America On Sunday, Microsoft confirmed it has been in communication with tech company ByteDance to purchase the social media app. Microsoft will keep working with the U.S. government to secure a deal and wrap up talks by Sep. 15, according to a statement....

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Microsoft Looks to Acquire TikTok [Video]

Microsoft Looks to Acquire TikTok

Tech giant Microsoft is looking to acquire TikTok after President Trump threatened to ban the social media platform from the U.S.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 03:12Published
TikTok Would Help Microsoft 'Give Facebook a Run For Its Money,' Cramer Says [Video]

TikTok Would Help Microsoft 'Give Facebook a Run For Its Money,' Cramer Says

Jim Cramer breaks down his thoughts on the possible purchase of TikTok by Microsoft and what the move would mean for big tech.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 00:43Published
Microsoft Confirms Talks To Buy TikTok [Video]

Microsoft Confirms Talks To Buy TikTok

Microsoft Confirms Talks To Buy TikTok

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:25Published

Tweets about this

rtehrani

Rich Tehrani This chart shows how a Microsoft acquisition of TikTok for $50 billion would stack up against tech's largest deals… https://t.co/mSlfaA4jHm 1 day ago

weijgenberger

bill eijgenberger This chart shows how a Microsoft acquisition of TikTok for $50 billion would stack up against tech’s largest deals… https://t.co/MI10rcu83b 2 days ago

Halesgod

Alejandro Flores RT @businessinsider: What would a Microsoft-owned TikTok look like? This chart shows how the acquisition, which could cost as high as $50 b… 2 days ago

businessinsider

Business Insider What would a Microsoft-owned TikTok look like? This chart shows how the acquisition, which could cost as high as $5… https://t.co/grRHv0Hruw 2 days ago

techloy

Techloy (😷) BUSINESS: China's TikTok, reportedly valued between $30-$50 billion, could become Microsoft’s biggest acquisition t… https://t.co/f3u7gipEoh 2 days ago

jazzdrummer420

Jazz Drummer This chart shows how a Microsoft acquisition of TikTok for $50 billion would stack up against tech's largest deals… https://t.co/RFsw8pCgbB 2 days ago

economynews2020

economynews2020 This chart shows how a Microsoft acquisition of TikTok for $50 billion would stack up against tech's largest deals… https://t.co/kWzI8QYp2k 2 days ago

calyankiss

Zenitho Khaalibe RT @businessinsider: This chart shows how a Microsoft acquisition of TikTok for $50 billion would stack up against tech's largest deals eve… 2 days ago