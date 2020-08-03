This chart shows how a Microsoft acquisition of TikTok for $50 billion would stack up against tech's largest deals ever (MSFT)
Monday, 3 August 2020 () · *Microsoft is in talks to purchase TikTok, the massively popular video app that's owned and operated by the Chinese company ByteDance.*
· *The purchase talks come amid threats from President Donald Trump to ban the app in the United States. *
· *Trump says the app funnels user information to the Chinese government, and...
Microsoft Confirms Talks to Buy TikTok in America On Sunday, Microsoft confirmed it has been in communication with tech company ByteDance to purchase the social media app. Microsoft will keep working with the U.S. government to secure a deal and wrap up talks by Sep. 15, according to a statement....