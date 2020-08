The S&P 500's record high is a 'tale told by an idiot' and ignores the pandemic's economic fallout, Jim Cramer says Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

**



· *The S&P 500 and Nasdaq's new record highs show how divorced the stock market is from the economy, Jim Cramer said on Tuesday.*

· *"The S&P's new highs are a tale told by an idiot," the "Mad Money" host said during his show.*

· *Cramer dismissed the idea that the market recovery reflects a V-shaped economic recovery,... **· *The S&P 500 and Nasdaq's new record highs show how divorced the stock market is from the economy, Jim Cramer said on Tuesday.*· *"The S&P's new highs are a tale told by an idiot," the "Mad Money" host said during his show.*· *Cramer dismissed the idea that the market recovery reflects a V-shaped economic recovery, 👓 View full article