Momenta Pharmaceuticals spikes 70% after agreeing to $6.5 billion Johnson & Johnson takeover Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

· *Momenta Pharmaceuticals surged as much as 70% in early Wednesday trading after reaching an agreement to be acquired by Johnson & Johnson.*

· *The deal values Momenta at $52.50 per share, a 70.4% premium to its Wednesday close. The acquisition will cost Johnson & Johnson $6.5 billion in total.*

· *Momenta expects the... · *Momenta Pharmaceuticals surged as much as 70% in early Wednesday trading after reaching an agreement to be acquired by Johnson & Johnson.*· *The deal values Momenta at $52.50 per share, a 70.4% premium to its Wednesday close. The acquisition will cost Johnson & Johnson $6.5 billion in total.*· *Momenta expects the 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'Cautious optimism' - J&J vaccine trials underway



With more than 20 COVID-19 vaccines in clinical trials, the collaboration between Johnson & Johnson and Beth Israel Deaconess in Boston is getting $1 billion in U.S. funding. Lead researcher Dan.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:10 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this bill eijgenberger Momenta Pharmaceuticals spikes 70% after agreeing to $6.5 billion Johnson & Johnson takeover (via @BIAUS) https://t.co/ZA515fRNid 13 minutes ago

