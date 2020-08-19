Global  
 

Momenta Pharmaceuticals spikes 70% after agreeing to $6.5 billion Johnson & Johnson takeover

Business Insider Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Momenta Pharmaceuticals spikes 70% after agreeing to $6.5 billion Johnson & Johnson takeover· *Momenta Pharmaceuticals surged as much as 70% in early Wednesday trading after reaching an agreement to be acquired by Johnson & Johnson.*
· *The deal values Momenta at $52.50 per share, a 70.4% premium to its Wednesday close. The acquisition will cost Johnson & Johnson $6.5 billion in total.*
· *Momenta expects the...
