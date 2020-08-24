Tropical Storm Laura news: Voluntary evacuation for parts of Galveston, school closures Monday, 24 August 2020 ( 27 minutes ago )

The following stories are courtesy of our partners at KHOU 11. Galveston issues voluntary evacuation for residents living in west end of Seawall, low-lying areas GALVESTON, Texas — The city of Galveston has issued a voluntary evacuation for residents living in the west end of the Seawall and any low-lying areas ahead of Tropical Storm Laura. At this time, it's still too soon to say where Laura will make landfall, but Galveston residents need to be on high alert and prepared, said Mayor Pro Tem… 👓 View full article

