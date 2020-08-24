Tropical Storm Laura news: Voluntary evacuation for parts of Galveston, school closures
Monday, 24 August 2020 () The following stories are courtesy of our partners at KHOU 11. Galveston issues voluntary evacuation for residents living in west end of Seawall, low-lying areas GALVESTON, Texas — The city of Galveston has issued a voluntary evacuation for residents living in the west end of the Seawall and any low-lying areas ahead of Tropical Storm Laura. At this time, it's still too soon to say where Laura will make landfall, but Galveston residents need to be on high alert and prepared, said Mayor Pro Tem…
Tropical Storm Marco is quickly approaching landfall in Louisiana, with Laura -- which could become a strong hurricane -- following right behind this week. Texas could see activity from both of these storms.
The Mayor of one South Texas city is calling for a city-wide evacuation, as Tropical Storm Warnings for Marco are canceled and the Gulf Coast braces for the arrival of Laura as a potential Category 3..
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:37Published