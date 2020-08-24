Global  
 

Tropical Storm Laura news: Voluntary evacuation for parts of Galveston, school closures

bizjournals Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
The following stories are courtesy of our partners at KHOU 11. Galveston issues voluntary evacuation for residents living in west end of Seawall, low-lying areas GALVESTON, Texas — The city of Galveston has issued a voluntary evacuation for residents living in the west end of the Seawall and any low-lying areas ahead of Tropical Storm Laura. At this time, it's still too soon to say where Laura will make landfall, but Galveston residents need to be on high alert and prepared, said Mayor Pro Tem…
0
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published
News video: Tropical Storm Marco Quickly Approaching US Landfall With Laura Following Right Behind

Tropical Storm Marco Quickly Approaching US Landfall With Laura Following Right Behind 02:02

 Tropical Storm Marco is quickly approaching landfall in Louisiana, with Laura -- which could become a strong hurricane -- following right behind this week. Texas could see activity from both of these storms.

Evacuation Ordered In Texas City As Tropical Storm Marco Collapses And Gulf Coast Braces For Laura [Video]

Evacuation Ordered In Texas City As Tropical Storm Marco Collapses And Gulf Coast Braces For Laura

The Mayor of one South Texas city is calling for a city-wide evacuation, as Tropical Storm Warnings for Marco are canceled and the Gulf Coast braces for the arrival of Laura as a potential Category 3..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:37Published
CBS4 News Weather At Your Desk - 8-24-20 Noon [Video]

CBS4 News Weather At Your Desk - 8-24-20 Noon

CBS4 Meteorologist Jennifer Correa takes a closer look at South Florida's gusty conditions due to Tropical Storm Laura.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:41Published
Tropical storms Marco, Laura pose double threat to Gulf Coast [Video]

Tropical storms Marco, Laura pose double threat to Gulf Coast

Tropical Storm Marco is falling apart as it nears the Louisiana coast, but Laura is just behind it and forecasters now fear it could become a major hurricane.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:57Published

livewxradar

Rob Delp Weather TROPICAL STORM LAURA 2 PM EDT Winds 60 mph moving WNW 20 mph Pressure 1001 S Forecast maps and Radar at… https://t.co/mKqnfxHuIp 7 seconds ago

DemocratGrandma

@democratgrandma Tropical Storm Laura batters the Caribbean and the U.S. Gulf Coast could be next - CBS News https://t.co/tMGATd7osG 1 minute ago

ThewardmomCindy

Cindy Ward RT @NBCNews: LATEST: Tropical Storm Marco is expected to approach Louisiana by Monday afternoon and evening before weakening Monday night.… 2 minutes ago

JCred

Local Park Enthusiast RT @9NEWS: Tropical Storm Marco collapses, sets stage for Laura to hit US as hurricane https://t.co/50JgmRk0np 2 minutes ago

hurricaneville

GWCHurricaneville RT @weatherchannel: Here is our latest, complete forecast briefing on #Laura, an increasing #hurricane danger for the Louisiana and upper T… 2 minutes ago

trocbe

Carol RT @EvergladesNPS: Everglades National Park will return to regular park operations on Monday, August 24. The park is currently not under a… 2 minutes ago

Lil_IrishFairy

April Renee Symes RT @TSimpson_WREG3: Tropical Storm Laura could be heading toward the Mid South late Thursday into early Friday. Tim Simpson tells you what… 2 minutes ago

msnweather

MSN Weather Tropical Storm Laura to become a hurricane as it heads toward U.S. https://t.co/oDwfyPqYWg 3 minutes ago