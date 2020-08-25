Frontier Airlines offers free flights aimed at business people

Global  
 

Frontier Airlines is offering a nearly free nonstop, round-trip ticket aimed at small business people. Until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, passengers can book a ticket for free using the promo code TAKEOFF on Frontier’s website, FlyFrontier.com. The tickets are available for flights Monday through Thursday and Saturday through Feb. 3, 2021, excluding certain blackout dates. “In business, nothing can replace the value of in-person interaction, and, when conducted responsibly, a face-to-face meeting…
