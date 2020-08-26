Mississippi, Montana Set Single-day Record In COVID-19 Deaths
Wednesday, 26 August 2020 () Mississippi and Montana set single-day records in cornoavirus-related deaths as these states reported 67 and six new casualties respectively on Tuesday. With this, Mississippi's COVID death toll rose to 2,315 and total cases to 79,206. Montana recorded 97 deaths and 6,624 cases. U.S. islands in the Caribbean and the Pacific, which stayed unaffected as the pandemic was sweeping over parts of the
As India continues to battle the Coronavirus Pandemic, the country has reached another grim milestone. India has reported the biggest single-day jump of 77,266 Covid cases in the 24 hours. The fresh cases have pushed the country's coronavirus tally to 33,87,500 cases. While 1,057 deaths were reported...