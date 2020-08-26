Global  
 

Mississippi, Montana Set Single-day Record In COVID-19 Deaths

RTTNews Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
Mississippi and Montana set single-day records in cornoavirus-related deaths as these states reported 67 and six new casualties respectively on Tuesday. With this, Mississippi's COVID death toll rose to 2,315 and total cases to 79,206. Montana recorded 97 deaths and 6,624 cases. U.S. islands in the Caribbean and the Pacific, which stayed unaffected as the pandemic was sweeping over parts of the
