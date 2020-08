Blight And Revelation: Coronavirus, Austerity And The UK – OpEd Thursday, 13 August 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

Epidemiologist Michael Marmot begins his August 10 piece in The Guardian on a sombre note. It is drawn from The Plague by Albert Camus. “The pestilence is at once blight and revelation; it brings the hidden truth of a corrupt world to the surface.” Professor Marmot uses the UK’s inglorious record on combating COVID-19... Epidemiologist Michael Marmot begins his August 10 piece in The Guardian on a sombre note. It is drawn from The Plague by Albert Camus. “The pestilence is at once blight and revelation; it brings the hidden truth of a corrupt world to the surface.” Professor Marmot uses the UK’s inglorious record on combating COVID-19 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this 憲兵隊 Alajos Vida RT @southfronteng: Blight and Revelation: Coronavirus, Austerity and the UK https://t.co/NnP9tLWGuH 10 minutes ago Eurasia Review Blight And Revelation: Coronavirus, Austerity And The UK – OpEd https://t.co/p996ybrRGF 17 minutes ago SouthFront Blight and Revelation: Coronavirus, Austerity and the UK https://t.co/NnP9tLWGuH 17 minutes ago Eurasia Review Blight And Revelation: Coronavirus, Austerity And The UK – OpEd https://t.co/JCvCHV6jRE 24 minutes ago SAE Blight and Revelation: Coronavirus, Austerity and the UK https://t.co/QOKWudPzmu https://t.co/MjEucF7UTQ https://t.co/vvb9AQdQfY 2 hours ago Battle Weary Wombat #Army Blight and Revelation: Coronavirus, Austerity and the UK - » The Australian Independent Media Network https://t.co/Wp0WtZF2g3 11 hours ago Jo Mills Blight and Revelation: Coronavirus, Austerity and the UK https://t.co/x4nQMZ69om via @AusIndiMedia 12 hours ago