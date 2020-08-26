Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Computer pioneer Arnold Spielberg, Steven's dad, dies at 103

SeattlePI.com Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Arnold Spielberg, father of filmmaker Steven Spielberg and an innovating engineer whose work helped make the personal computer possible, has died at 103 years old.

Spielberg died of natural causes while surrounded by his family in Los Angeles on Tuesday, according to a statement from his four children.

Spielberg and Charles Propster designed the GE-225 mainframe computer in the late 1950s while working for General Electric. The machine allowed computer scientists at Dartmouth College to develop the programming language BASIC, which would be essential the rise of personal computers in the 1970s and 80s.

“Dad explained how his computer was expected to perform, but the language of computer science in those days was like Greek to me,” Steven Spielberg told the General Electric publication GE Reports. "It all seemed very exciting, but it was very much out of my reach.”

Later on he understood.

“When I see a PlayStation, when I look at a cell phone — from the smallest calculator to an iPad — I look at my dad and I say, ‘My dad and a team of geniuses started that,’” Spielberg said in the family statement.

Arnold Spielberg said of his son in a 2016 interview with GE Reports that “I tried to get him interested in engineering, but his heart was in movies. At first I was disappointed, but then I saw how good he was in moviemaking.”

Arnold helped Steven produce his first full-fledged movie, “Firelight,” made in 1963 when the budding director was 16.

“The story was a forerunner to Steven’s ‘Close Encounters of the Third Kind,’ with aliens landing on Earth, and I built the special effects,” Spielberg told the Jewish Journal in 2012. “But while Steven would ask for my advice, the ideas were always his own."

The son of...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Steven Spielberg's father Arnold dies aged 103

Steven Spielberg's father Arnold dies aged 103 00:41

 Filmmaker Steven Spielberg is mourning his father Arnold, after the electrical engineer died aged 103.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Talia Ryder is making Hollywood fall in love with her [Video]

Talia Ryder is making Hollywood fall in love with her

The 17-year-old standout from 'Never Rarely Sometimes Always' even impressed Steven Spielberg enough to cast her in 'West Side Story'.

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 01:38Published

Related news from verified sources

Computer pioneer Arnold Spielberg, Steven's dad, dies at 103

 LOS ANGELES (AP) — Arnold Spielberg, father of filmmaker Steven Spielberg and an innovating engineer whose work helped make the personal computer possible, has...
SeattlePI.com


Tweets about this

KatieOK_

Katie RT @NBC12: Computer pioneer Arnold Spielberg, Steven’s dad, dies at 103 https://t.co/SiftaUpRwQ 6 minutes ago

KBTXNews

KBTX News “When I see a PlayStation, when I look at a cell phone — from the smallest calculator to an iPad — I look at my dad… https://t.co/E8PGTjcQOS 7 minutes ago

KNOE8

KNOE 8 News Spielberg died of natural causes while surrounded by his family in Los Angeles on Tuesday, according to a statement… https://t.co/UjZ8xeOQjB 7 minutes ago

jenkers_en

Jenkers News (ENG) Computer pioneer #Arnold #Spielberg, #Steven's dad, dies at 103 https://t.co/Vbw7yxMBGy https://t.co/lt8V6dG9Y7 11 minutes ago

HallCleavon

Cleavon Hall RT @KWCH12: Computer pioneer Arnold Spielberg, Steven’s dad, dies at 103 https://t.co/reJTqV3VSy #kwch12 https://t.co/mcUwbPb1Ll 15 minutes ago

KWCH12

KWCH Eyewitness News Computer pioneer Arnold Spielberg, Steven’s dad, dies at 103 https://t.co/reJTqV3VSy #kwch12 https://t.co/mcUwbPb1Ll 16 minutes ago

DebiYarberry1

Debi Yarberry RT @ArkansasOnline: Computer pioneer Arnold Spielberg, father of Steven, dies at 103 https://t.co/tP9QFCPAXb 18 minutes ago

NBC12

NBC12 WWBT Richmond Computer pioneer Arnold Spielberg, Steven’s dad, dies at 103 https://t.co/SiftaUpRwQ 20 minutes ago