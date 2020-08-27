Wiz Khalifa launching delivery-only restaurant Hotbox by Wiz in Denver, elsewhere
Thursday, 27 August 2020 () Multiplatinum-selling artist Wiz Khalifa is launching a chain of delivery-only restaurants nationwide on Oct. 1 called Hotbox by Wiz, with one slated to open, albeit virtually, in Denver. By partnering with Nextbite, a company that pairs professional kitchens with fulfillment partners that provide delivery services, Khalifa joins a growing "ghost kitchen" industry where restaurant-grade kitchens prepare meals for to-go only food companies. Nextbite then connects these kitchens with companies like…