The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store for 8/30/20

SeattlePI.com Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

4. Antistress - Relaxing games, Moreno Maio

5. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

6. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

7. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

8. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

9. Dark Sky Weather, Apple

10. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

2. Color Roll 3D, Good Job Games

3. REFACE: face swap videos, NEOCORTEXT, INC.

4. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

5. Gmail - Email by Google, Google LLC

6. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

7. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

8. Facebook, Facebook. Inc.

9. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

10. Canvas Student, Instructure Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

3. Notability, Ginger Labs

4. Minecraft, Mojang

5. Toca Life: Neighborhood, Toca Boca AB

6. Antistress - Relaxing games, Moreno Maio

7. Toca Life: Hospital, Toca Boca AB

8. Fantasy Football Draft Kit ’20, Roto Sports, Inc.

9. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

10. Toca Life: Vacation, Toca Boca AB

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

2. Google Chrome, Google LLC

3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

4. Google Classroom, Google LLC

5. Google Meet, Google LLC

6. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

7. Microsoft Teams, Microsoft Corporation

8. Gmail - Email by Google, Google LLC

9. Drive Thru 3D, Rollic Games

10. Color Roll 3D, Good Job Games
