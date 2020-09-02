Todos Medical enters into a COVID-19 testing and contract partnership with Israel-based Pangea Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Todos Medical Ltd (OTCQB:TOMDF) announced Wednesday it has entered into a COVID-19 testing and contract partnership with Israel-based Pangea, a global supplier of digital identity, security, and ePayment solutions. Under the terms of the agreement, Todos said it will be the preferred supplier of COVID-19 testing products for Pangea’s suite of offerings aimed at securely delivering contact tracing and ‘COVID testing passport’ services in Israel and certain African countries. Todos also said it will be able to integrate and tailor Pangea’s technology offering into its services package in the US, Canada and Mexico to create ‘COVID bubbles’ for employers, schools, sports leagues and other clients to deliver a full solution for COVID testing and contact tracing in a HIPAA compliant, ‘opt-in’ privacy tailored fashion. READ: Todos Medical wins $23.76M contract to supply Wisconsin lab with coronavirus PCR testing equipment and supplies Pangea is able to provide a COVID-19 contact tracing solution which includes airport testing security as part of the effort to re-enable international travel, Todos said. “This partnership is the critical next step to bring technology into the COVID-19 healthcare arena to give policy-makers and employers the tools needed to identify, isolate and ultimately kill COVID-19,” said Todos CEO Gerald Commissiong in a statement. “Given the importance of contact tracing in the fight to limit the spread of COVID-19, we believe Pangea is an ideal partner to work with Todos as we continue to advance our tech-enabled 3C protease point of care COVID-19 test so that we can not only deliver convenient test results, but that reporting of those results becomes seamless as COVID-19 testing becomes more routine as we look to re-open world economies.” Headquartered in Rehovot, Israel, Todos also develops diagnostic solutions to screen for a variety of cancers and neurodegenerative disorders. Contact the author: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @PatrickMGraham 👓 View full article

