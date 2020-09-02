Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

More charges brought in college admissions bribery scandal

SeattlePI.com Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
BOSTON (AP) — Another wealthy parent was charged Wednesday with trying to bribe his child's way into an elite university as a fake athletic recruit, a day after two former college coaches caught up in the nationwide admissions bribery scandal were hit with additional charges.

Amin Khoury, 54, of Palm Beach, Florida, and Mashpee, Massachusetts, in May 2014 paid $200,000 to get former Georgetown University tennis coach Gordon Ernst to designate his daughter as a tennis recruit even though her “tennis skills were below that of a typical Georgetown tennis recruit," the U.S. attorney's office in Boston said in a statement.

Khoury is the 57th person charged in the nationwide investigation. He;s charged with mail fraud and bribery. No defense attorney was listed in court records.

The charges against Khoury were announced the day after Ernst was charged in a superseding indictment with three counts of federal programs bribery and three counts of filing false tax returns, according to a statement Tuesday from the office of Andrew Lelling, the U.S. attorney for Massachusetts.

In addition, Jovan Vavic, the former water polo coach at the University of Southern California, was charged Tuesday with conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery, the statement said.

Ernst pleaded not guilty last year to a series of charges, including wire fraud and money laundering, for allegedly accepting $2.7 million in bribes from the scheme's leader to designate at least 12 Georgetown applicants as tennis recruits.

The new charges say he solicited and received bribes from three other prospective Georgetown applicants, then failed to report a significant portion of those payments on his federal tax returns, prosecutors said.

Voicemail and email messages seeking comment were left with Ernst's...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti - Published
News video: Lori Loughlin, husband Mossimo Giannulli sentenced to prison in college admissions scandal

Lori Loughlin, husband Mossimo Giannulli sentenced to prison in college admissions scandal 00:30

 Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli hear their fate when they are sentenced under the terms of their separate plea deals.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Lori Loughlin sentenced to 2 months in prison for college admissions scandal [Video]

Lori Loughlin sentenced to 2 months in prison for college admissions scandal

The 'Full House' star was sentenced Friday and must self-surrender within the next 90 days.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published
Lori Loughlin Gets 2 Months In Prison For College Bribery Scandal; Mossimo Giannulli Gets 5-Month Sentence [Video]

Lori Loughlin Gets 2 Months In Prison For College Bribery Scandal; Mossimo Giannulli Gets 5-Month Sentence

Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, fashion mogul Mossimo Giannulli were sentenced Friday to federal prison time for paying hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes to get their two daughters..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 00:50Published
Loughlin & Husband Face Sentencing In College Bribery Case [Video]

Loughlin & Husband Face Sentencing In College Bribery Case

On Friday, Mossimo Giannulli was sentenced to five months in prison for his role in the college admissions scandal. His sentence comes just a few hours before his wife, disgraced actress Lori Loughlin,..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:33Published

Tweets about this