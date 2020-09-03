Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

LeadPages announces new CEO

bizjournals Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Minneapolis-based tech firm Leadpages has appointed Jeanette Dorazio as its CEO, it announced Wednesday. Dorazio has a long tenure in tech, and has worked for the Minnesota offices of companies like Solera Inc. and Oracle; she was most recently the vice president of operations at Solera, a Texas-based maker of risk-management software. She's a graduate of the University of Minnesota and has also spent time with San Jose-based Verifone and local startup 8thBridge Inc. "I'm very honored to have this…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Retro Fitness CEO Says Many NYC Gym Closures Are Permanent [Video]

Retro Fitness CEO Says Many NYC Gym Closures Are Permanent

As gyms in New York City and New Jersey reopen, the future of many locations hangs in the balance. Andrew Alfano, Retro Fitness CEO, joined Cheddar to discuss NYC's and New Jersey's slow gym reopenings..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 01:27Published
People spending time wining, dining and improving themselves during quarantine [Video]

People spending time wining, dining and improving themselves during quarantine

 Two-thirds of Americans said quarantine has made them a better person, according to new research.The survey of 2,000 Americans (aged 21+) looked at the positives changes to come from this..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published
Kaleida Health names new CEO, Nesselbush to succeed Lomeo [Video]

Kaleida Health names new CEO, Nesselbush to succeed Lomeo

Kaleida Health has named Robert J. Nesselbush chief executive officer (CEO), he will succeed Jody Lomeo who announced in January he would not renew his contract at the end of the year.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 01:49Published

Tweets about this