Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Authentic wins the 146th Kentucky Derby

bizjournals Saturday, 5 September 2020 ()
The 2020 Kentucky Derby was an unprecedented event without its trademark huge crowd, but the race was controversy free unlike last year’s wild finish.  Authentic is the 2020 winner of the Kentucky Derby after leading for much of the race. He held off a late surge from overwhelming favorite Tiz the Law to take the vaunted Run for the Roses. Mr. Big News finished third.  Authentic also set a new mark for legendary trainer Bob Baffert, who captured his record-tying sixth Derby crown.  Authentic’s…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: 2020 Kentucky Derby Preview: Can Tiz The Law Keep His Triple Crown Hopes Alive?

2020 Kentucky Derby Preview: Can Tiz The Law Keep His Triple Crown Hopes Alive? 04:53

 SportsLine senior writer Gene Menez joins CBS Local's Katie Johnston to preview Saturday's 146th running of the Kentucky Derby. The Belmont winner, Tiz the Law is a big favorite entering the race and Gene lays out why he thinks drawing the 17th post actually plays into his favor. Katie Johnston...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Will Tiz the Law win the Kentucky Derby [Video]

Will Tiz the Law win the Kentucky Derby

Sports Pulse: Dan Wolken on what to expect from this years Kentucky Derby

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 01:11Published
Ahead of Kentucky Derby, worker shortage looms for trainers [Video]

Ahead of Kentucky Derby, worker shortage looms for trainers

As they prepare for the Kentucky Derby, horse racing officials are warning that President Donald Trump’s immigration orders threaten to cause a labor shortage for the industry. Trainers say that..

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KYPublished
Kentucky Derby to run with no spectators this year [Video]

Kentucky Derby to run with no spectators this year

Kentucky Derby organizers announce no fans will be allowed to attend the race next month due to coronavirus.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:04Published

Related news from verified sources

Authentic stuns Tiz the Law in Kentucky Derby

 Authentic jumped to the front and outdueled heavy favorite Tiz the Law in the stretch to pull off an upset victory in Saturday's Kentucky Derby.
ESPN

Authentic wins the 146th Kentucky Derby ahead of favorite Tiz the Law

 Authentic gave Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert his sixth career victory at the Kentucky Derby. Jockey John Velazquez won for the third time.
USATODAY.com

Authentic wins Kentucky Derby, giving trainer Bob Baffert record-tying 6th victory

 Authentic held off a late challenge by favorite Tiz the Law to win the Kentucky Derby on Saturday at Churchill Downs and give the Hall of Fame trainer Bob...
CBC.ca


Tweets about this