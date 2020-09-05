Authentic wins the 146th Kentucky Derby Saturday, 5 September 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )

The 2020 Kentucky Derby was an unprecedented event without its trademark huge crowd, but the race was controversy free unlike last year's wild finish. Authentic is the 2020 winner of the Kentucky Derby after leading for much of the race. He held off a late surge from overwhelming favorite Tiz the Law to take the vaunted Run for the Roses. Mr. Big News finished third. Authentic also set a new mark for legendary trainer Bob Baffert, who captured his record-tying sixth Derby crown. Authentic's…


