Co-Diagnostics to expand coronavirus testing services by Arches Research using its Logix Smart test kit Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX) (FRA:C97) announced Tuesday that it has entered into an agreement with Arches Research Inc to expand Arches' coronavirus (COVID-19) testing services using Co-Diagnostics' Logix Smart COVID-19 test kit. Arches Research, a CLIA laboratory and subsidiary of Polarity TE Inc (NASDAQ:PTE), began using Co-Diagnostics' tests for its customers earlier this year, according to a statement. Co-Diagnostics said the announcement follows news last week of additional, independent third-party validation of its COVID test, supporting its performance characteristics and value in helping communities, schools, and workplaces to re-open safely. READ: Co-Diagnostics is augmenting its Logix Smart COVID-19 test kit to prepare for the flu season "We are pleased to have this opportunity to further expand our relationship with one of our valued CLIA lab clients to help meet demand for COVID-19 testing,” said Dwight Egan, CEO of Co-Diagnostics. “Arches has been an important customer in the ongoing battle against the coronavirus, and we expect this agreement will also create opportunities for sales of additional molecular diagnostic products in our development pipeline, including our upcoming Logix Smart Flu A/Flu B/COVID-19 test kit." Co-Diagnostics’ Logix Smart COVID-19 test is currently available to all clinical laboratories certified under Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) and is authorized to be used for the diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the COVID-19 disease, in the US and many other countries. The Utah-based company noted that Arches received a CLIA certificate of registration at the end of April and began testing for COVID-19 shortly thereafter. CLIA is regulated by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, with a primary goal to ensure quality laboratory testing. Contact the author: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @PatrickMGraham 👓 View full article

