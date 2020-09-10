Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Citi picks Jane Fraser as next CEO, first woman in that role

SeattlePI.com Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Citigroup announced that Jane Fraser would succeed Michael Corbat as the bank's next chief executive, making Fraser the first woman to ever lead a Wall Street bank.

Fraser is currently head of Citi's global consumer banking division, a major part of the bank that includes checking and savings accounts but also Citi's massive credit card business. She's been with Citi for 16 years.

Fraser will be the first woman to lead one of Wall Street's big six banks. JPMorgan Chase's Jamie Dimon has had women as his second-in-command for years, but shows no signs of stepping down from the CEO role.

Corbat led Citigroup for eight years, rebuilding the company after it nearly collapsed during the Great Recession and 2008 financial crisis. The federal government had to step in to buy a stake in Citi to keep it afloat, and the New York bank had some of the most toxic assets of all the major banks during this time.

Corbat turned Citi into a much smaller and stable entity, focusing on its credit card businesses and its international banking franchise.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Woman who gouged out both eyes receives prosthetic eyeballs [Video]

Woman who gouged out both eyes receives prosthetic eyeballs

A woman who gouged out both of her own eyes while on drugs has received her first pair of prosthetic eyeballs. On February 6, 2018 Kaylee Muthart, then 21, ripped out her eyes in a meth-induced..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:06Published
NASA's moon, mars and beyond: 1st woman & next man on the moon by 2024 | Oneindia News [Video]

NASA's moon, mars and beyond: 1st woman & next man on the moon by 2024 | Oneindia News

On 20th July, 1969, NASA performed its first crewed landing on the moon, marking a giant leap for mankind. 55 years later, NASA has once again committed to landing the first woman and the next man on..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:22Published

Related news from verified sources

Citigroup names Jane Fraser as CEO, becoming the first woman to lead a major US bank

 He will be replaced by Jane Fraser, currently Citi's president and chief of its consumer banking division.
Business Insider


Tweets about this