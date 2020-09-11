Global  
 

Japan ship operator to pay $9M over Mauritius oil spill

SeattlePI.com Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
TOKYO (AP) — The Japanese operator of a bulk carrier that struck a coral reef and caused a widespread oil spill off the coast of Mauritius said Friday it will provide 1 billion yen ($9 million) to fund environmental projects and support the local fishing community.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines said the Mauritius Natural Environment Recovery Fund will be used for mangrove protection, coral reef recovery, protection of seabirds and rare species, and research by private and governmental groups.

The environmental disaster began on July 25 when the ship MV Wakashio strayed off course and struck a coral reef a mile (1.6 kilometers) offshore. After being pounded by heavy surf for nearly two weeks, the ship’s hull cracked and on Aug. 6 it began leaking fuel into a lagoon, polluting a protected wetlands area and a bird and wildlife sanctuary.

MOL President Junichiro Ikeda apologized for the damage and said the financial contribution reflects the company’s commitment to fulfill its social responsibility.

“The accident has caused tremendous environmental damage to Mauritius. We naturally bear social responsibility,” Ikeda told reporters.

The ship owner, Nagashiki Shipping, is also joining the fund, MOL said. Mauritius has said it is seeking compensation for the damage from Nagashiki.

More than 1,000 tons of oil spilled into the coastal waters. About 3,000 tons that remained on the ship was pumped into barges before the Wakashio broke in two several days later.

Thousands of civilian volunteers worked for days to try to minimize the damage from the oil spill, while environmental workers ferried baby tortoises and rare plants to shore and plucked trapped seabirds out of the goo.
Video Credit: Guardian - Published
News video: Mauritius oil spill: ship breaks up and remaining fuel spreads into ocean – video

Mauritius oil spill: ship breaks up and remaining fuel spreads into ocean – video 01:53

 A Japanese ship that has leaked hundreds of tonnes of fuel oil off the coast of Mauritius has broken up. The MV Wakashio ran aground on a coral reef on 25 July with 4,000 tonnes of the fuel, causing an ecological emergency.

The young people fighting the Mauritius oil spill [Video]

The young people fighting the Mauritius oil spill

Young locals are helping to prevent environmental damage to their island after a tanker ran aground.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 03:10Published
Thousands protest after Mauritius dolphins deaths [Video]

Thousands protest after Mauritius dolphins deaths

Protesters packed a square in Port Louis, the capital of Mauritius, on Saturday to demand answers following the death of at least 40 dolphins following a major oil spill. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:01Published
Protest in Mauritius over oil spill, dozens of dead dolphins [Video]

Protest in Mauritius over oil spill, dozens of dead dolphins

Leaked fuel from a Japanese tanker fouled protected wetlands area and small island that was bird and wildlife sanctuary.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:46Published

Japan ship operator to pay over $13 million over Mauritius oil spill

Japan ship operator to pay over $13 million over Mauritius oil spill The Japanese operator of a bulk carrier that struck a coral reef and caused a widespread oil spill off the coast of Mauritius said Friday (US time) it will...
New Zealand Herald

Mauritius: Mauritius Oil Spill - Japanese Ship Operator Pledges to Help Pay for Clean-Up

 [DW] The Japanese ship operator of the tanker that leaked over 1,000 tons of oil off the coast of Mauritius in July has pledged $9 million toward clean-up...
allAfrica.com

Japanese Ship Operator to Put $9.4M Toward Mauritius Oil Spill Recovery

 Environmentalists call lasting damages from spill ‘devastating’
VOA News


