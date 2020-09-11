NFL's opening week highlights financial plight of Denver Broncos' Empower Field, other stadiums
Friday, 11 September 2020 () The Denver Broncos — and the NFL — will likely lose hundreds of millions of dollars this season due to Covid-caused attendance drops, and the latest move by the Broncos to allow 5,700 fans won't make much of a dent.
The Denver Broncos plan to allow a limited number of fans at Empower Field at Mile High starting with their Week 3 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. A maximum of 5,700 will be allowed in the stands for that game, and those will mostly be season ticket holders.