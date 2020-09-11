Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NFL's opening week highlights financial plight of Denver Broncos' Empower Field, other stadiums

bizjournals Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
The Denver Broncos — and the NFL — will likely lose hundreds of millions of dollars this season due to Covid-caused attendance drops, and the latest move by the Broncos to allow 5,700 fans won't make much of a dent.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Published
News video: Denver Broncos To Allow Limited Number Of Fans Starting With Week 3 Game

Denver Broncos To Allow Limited Number Of Fans Starting With Week 3 Game 00:41

 The Denver Broncos plan to allow a limited number of fans at Empower Field at Mile High starting with their Week 3 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. A maximum of 5,700 will be allowed in the stands for that game, and those will mostly be season ticket holders.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Denver Broncos fan, Rescue Rob, featured at Hall of Fans [Video]

Denver Broncos fan, Rescue Rob, featured at Hall of Fans

Denver Broncos fan, Rescue Rob, featured at NFL Hall of Fans

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 00:50Published
Colorado officials announce return of fans to Broncos games, new COVID-19 tracking apps [Video]

Colorado officials announce return of fans to Broncos games, new COVID-19 tracking apps

Gov. Polis and Broncos executive Brittany Bowlen announced Tuesday the team would host 5,700 fans at their Sept. 27 game against Tampa Bay. The CDPHE’s Sarah Tuneberg discussed a new phone tracking..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 44:13Published
Colorado officials announce return of fans to Broncos games, new COVID-19 tracking app [Video]

Colorado officials announce return of fans to Broncos games, new COVID-19 tracking app

Gov. Polis and Broncos executive Brittany Bowlen announced Tuesday the team would host 5,700 fans at their Sept. 27 game against Tampa Bay. The CDPHE’s Sarah Tuneberg discussed a new phone tracking..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 35:13Published

Tweets about this