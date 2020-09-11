Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US consumer prices rose 0.4% in August as energy moderated

SeattlePI.com Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer prices rose 0.4% in August as energy prices moderated after big gains in the previous two months.

The Labor Department reported Friday that the August increase in the consumer price index followed a 0.6% jump in both July and June as prices rebounded following the virus-related shutdowns in earlier months.

The slowdown in August inflation reflected moderation in energy costs, which were up 0.9% last month following gains of 5.1% n June and 2.5% in July.

Food costs edged up a modest 0.1% in August after having fallen 0.4% in July.

The report painted a picture of continued moderation in inflation with prices up just 1.3% from a year ago. Core inflation, which excludes the volatile food and energy components, rose 0.4% in August and 1.7% over the past 12 months.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Used cars drive consumer prices up in August

Used cars drive consumer prices up in August 01:06

 U.S. consumer prices rose solidly in August with the cost of used cars and trucks increasing by the most in more than 51 years as Americans shunned public transportation. Fred Katayama reports.

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Alert: Consumer prices up 0.4% in August, slightly below the July gain as energy increases slow
SeattlePI.com


Tweets about this

prchovanec

Patrick Chovanec US consumer energy prices rose +0.9% m/m in August, down -9.1% from a year ago (up from -18.3% y/y in May). https://t.co/2kmhRxhrjP 2 days ago

prchovanec

Patrick Chovanec US consumer food prices rose +0.1% m/m in August, up +4.1% from a year ago (down from +4.5% y/y in June). https://t.co/avgY6RH3ro 2 days ago

prchovanec

Patrick Chovanec US consumer prices (CPI) rose +0.4% m/m in August, up +1.3% from a year ago (back from just +0.2% y/y in May). https://t.co/Dg4a3nOATX 2 days ago

365Poland

Poland 365 - Economy & Business RT @PKO_Research: Industrial output grew 1.5% y/y in August (PKOe: 1.7%; cons.: 2.8%), driven by exports, esp. of consumer durables (+12.7%… 2 days ago

PKO_Research

PKO Research Industrial output grew 1.5% y/y in August (PKOe: 1.7%; cons.: 2.8%), driven by exports, esp. of consumer durables (… https://t.co/lZMjqOwCNS 2 days ago

SusanMartinell5

Susan Martinelli The major takeaway from the August Consumer Price Index, which rose 0.4%, is that pricing remains muted, writes RSM… https://t.co/hX7QaKNkty 2 days ago

VisionCMI

Vision Capital Used cars drive U.S. consumer prices higher in August https://t.co/nWNf0ZOrHo https://t.co/3WwZ8gHjU9 2 days ago

ITANewYork

ITA New York As the #economy is recovering from the #pandemic, the #inflation is growing up. https://t.co/YkuobONXwT https://t.co/bR8nJoD8pQ 3 days ago