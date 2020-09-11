Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ohio State is spending $2 million a week on Covid-19 tests

bizjournals Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
Ohio State’s expansive testing program is funded through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund of the federal CARES Act, according to spokesman Ben Johnson. Overall, the university expects to spend $49 million this fiscal year related to the pandemic.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: UP becomes first state to conduct 75 lakh COVID tests

UP becomes first state to conduct 75 lakh COVID tests 02:22

 Uttar Pradesh has become the first state to conduct 75 lakh tests for coronavirus cases, informed state Additional Chief Secretary Home Awanish K Awasthi on September 13 in Lucknow. Adding on it, he said, before September 30, UP will be the first state to test 10 million. He said, "Uttar Pradesh has...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Ohio legislators vote against prepaid postage for absentee ballots [Video]

Ohio legislators vote against prepaid postage for absentee ballots

Ohio’s controlling board — a group of lawmakers who approve some budget changes for state agencies — on Monday voted against Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s $3 million plan to provide prepaid..

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:29Published
How might record vote-by-mail numbers impact when Ohio voters learn who wins the state? [Video]

How might record vote-by-mail numbers impact when Ohio voters learn who wins the state?

By now, all of Ohio's 7.8 million registered voters should have received an absentee ballot application in the mail and already more than a million of them have been sent back to be processed by a..

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 03:14Published
Nearly 1 Million Acres Are Burning In California [Video]

Nearly 1 Million Acres Are Burning In California

Wildfires in California continue to scorch thousands of acres. The uncontrolled blazes have burned through nearly 1 million acres. According to CNN, there's no end in sight as thousands of..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Related news from verified sources

The Wrap: Sheetz's big plans, The Peninsula digs in and the return of Ohio State football

 This week on The Wrap, Business First Editor Doug Buchanan and I kick things off with the news that Sheetz is promising an aggressive plan to blanket Central...
bizjournals

What does bringing back football, Ohio State’s cash cow, mean for its less lucrative sports?

 Ohio State University President Kristina Johnson was a pivotal voice in the Big Ten Conference for bringing back football this fall. And the NCAA Division I...
bizjournals


Tweets about this