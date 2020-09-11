Ohio State is spending $2 million a week on Covid-19 tests
Friday, 11 September 2020 () Ohio State’s expansive testing program is funded through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund of the federal CARES Act, according to spokesman Ben Johnson. Overall, the university expects to spend $49 million this fiscal year related to the pandemic.
