Kohl's to carry activewear line by Adidas, Zoe Saldana Monday, 14 September 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Kohl’s Corp. will launch a new women’s activewear collection this month created through a partnership between Adidas and actress Zoe Saldana of "Star Trek," "Avatar" and Marvel Cinematic Universe fame. The new line includes tops, bottoms, jackets, footwear, bags and hats, according to a news release. The "Guardians of the Galaxy" star’s collection is due to appear in close to 500 Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) stores starting Sept. 30. The merchandise also will be available online, and the collection… 👓 View full article

