Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Eli Lilly says baricitinib cuts COVID-19 recovery time if used with Gilead Inc’s remdesivir

Proactive Investors Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE:LLY) said its baricitinib recovery time of COVID-19 patients if paired with Gilead Inc’s (NASDAQ:GILD) remdesivir. The pharma company conducted a trial on over 1,000 patients, which started in May. Baricitinib in combination with remdesivir reduced the recovery time by a day in comparison with remdesivir alone. Remdesivir was developed to treat Ebola but trials recently have shown it to be effective in people with severe conditions resulting from coronavirus, cutting the time they spend in intensive care and reducing the virus’s ability to reproduce. Based on results from this trial, Lilly plans to discuss the potential for emergency use authorisation with the US Food and Drug Administration and to explore similar measures with other regulatory agencies. If authorised for use, Lilly will propose that baricitinib be available through commercial channels and will work with hospitals and governments to ensure patient access. The drug is currently approved in more than 70 countries as a treatment for adults with moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Americans appreciate the great outdoors like never before thanks to the pandemic [Video]

Americans appreciate the great outdoors like never before thanks to the pandemic

Nearly six in 10 Americans have a new appreciation of nature during quarantine, according to new research. The study asked 2,000 Americans about how they're keeping their moods up in light of social..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published
Study finds why exercise isn’t just good for your body [Video]

Study finds why exercise isn’t just good for your body

Feeling blue lately? New research shows people who set aside time to exercise are actually happier than those who don't.Not only are they happier (75% vs. 25%), but they also report being more..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published
Americans are using this place to escape for some 'me time' during pandemic [Video]

Americans are using this place to escape for some 'me time' during pandemic

Americans are turning to a surprising place to get a little alone time during the pandemic ? their cars.A new study of 2,000 Americans who own or lease a vehicle found nearly three in four (73%) use..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published

Tweets about this