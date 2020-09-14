Chick-fil-A: No longer seeking lease at San Antonio airport Monday, 14 September 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )





"We are always evaluating potential new locations in the hopes of serving existing and new customers great food with remarkable service." Chick-fil-A said in a statement. "While we are not pursuing a location in the San Antonio airport at this time, we are grateful for the opportunity to serve San Antonians in our 32 existing



Some San Antonio City Council members blocked the chain from opening a restaurant at the San Antonio International Airport, saying they objected because Chick-fil-A's owners have donated to anti-LGBTQ causes for years.



In May last year, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton asked U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao to look into whether the city had broken federal law or transportation department regulations. He said the fast-food chain’s exclusion from the airport amounted to discrimination "due to the expression of the owner’s religious beliefs.” The complaint prompted an FAA investigation that ended July 24 with an informal resolution for San Antonio to allow Chick-fil-A to seek a lease in the city-owned airport.



Some Texas leaders broadly supported the company. Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill in 2019 in defense of Chick-fil-A and religious freedom. And on Monday, Paxton heralded the agreement between San Antonio and Chick-fil-A.



