Chick-fil-A finally abandons airport location after year-long political firestorm over anti-LGBT+ donations

PinkNews Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
Chick-fil-A has scrapped plans to open a location at San Antonio airport in Texas after a political firestorm over the chain’s known donations to anti-LGBT+ groups. The fast food restaurant faced more than a year of legal wrangling to gain permission to open in San Antonio International Airport, with several city...
