Chick-fil-A finally abandons airport location after year-long political firestorm over anti-LGBT+ donations Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ( 27 minutes ago )

Chick-fil-A has scrapped plans to open a location at San Antonio airport in Texas after a political firestorm over the chain’s known donations to anti-LGBT+ groups. The fast food restaurant faced more than a year of legal wrangling to gain permission to open in San Antonio International Airport, with several city... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Conservative Group Does Not Have Legal Standing To Sue Over Chick-Fil-A Airport Rejection, Court Rules



A group of conservatives does not have the legal standing to sue the city of San Antonio. The group wanted to sue over the city's rejection of a Chick-fil-A restaurant at the city’s airport. The.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this

