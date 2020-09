Snowflake IPO prices higher than expected, hits market with $30B valuation Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

The decacorn cloud data warehouse company is poised to become the first Bay Area tech IPO this year — and the largest U.S. software IPO in history. 👓 View full article

