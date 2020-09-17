Retail Sales Continued To Recover From Pandemic In August: NRF
Thursday, 17 September 2020 () U.S. retail sales continued to recover from the coronavirus pandemic in August, showing a slight improvement from July and larger gains than last year, the National Retail Federation or NRF said. However, the pace of growth slowed from July. The NRF said in a statement that August retail sales edged up 0.1 percent seasonally adjusted from July and rose 5.6 percent unadjusted year-over-year.
The retail industry disappointed despite a fourth straight month of growth as August sales figures came in lower than expected. With the holidays approaching, some companies are planning to modify or extend their sales season in hopes to boost shopping.