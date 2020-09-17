Retail Sales Continued To Recover From Pandemic In August: NRF Thursday, 17 September 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

U.S. retail sales continued to recover from the coronavirus pandemic in August, showing a slight improvement from July and larger gains than last year, the National Retail Federation or NRF said. However, the pace of growth slowed from July. The NRF said in a statement that August retail sales edged up 0.1 percent seasonally adjusted from July and rose 5.6 percent unadjusted year-over-year.


