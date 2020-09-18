Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid-19 could reverse much of the D.C.'s region's progress on transportation funding, Bowser, Hogan and Northam warn

bizjournals Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
The Covid-19 pandemic’s economic impacts could manage to reverse all of the D.C. region’s recent progress on transit funding, Greater Washington’s top elected leaders warned Friday. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam are continuing to sound the alarm about the need for more federal funding for states and localities as the health crisis drags on. While the massive dip in tax revenues will impact every facet of government operations, the trio…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

rose07611960

Rose RT @JMGibson5: @sunrickbell @jkenney @JustinTrudeau JK is far more incompetent than any of us could have possibly imagined. ‘Reverse equal… 6 days ago

JMGibson5

Hurting in Alberta @sunrickbell @jkenney @JustinTrudeau JK is far more incompetent than any of us could have possibly imagined. ‘Reve… https://t.co/3Pdc1ayByj 1 week ago