Covid-19 could reverse much of the D.C.'s region's progress on transportation funding, Bowser, Hogan and Northam warn Friday, 18 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The Covid-19 pandemic’s economic impacts could manage to reverse all of the D.C. region’s recent progress on transit funding, Greater Washington’s top elected leaders warned Friday. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam are continuing to sound the alarm about the need for more federal funding for states and localities as the health crisis drags on. While the massive dip in tax revenues will impact every facet of government operations, the trio… 👓 View full article

